Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing James Rodriguez.

The Colombian international has featured in 13 matches for Real Madrid this season so far, scoring a goal against Granada while providing two assists versus Levante and Real Zaragoza.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Arsenal are among the clubs who are interested in signing James. This report also claims that Juventus and Napoli are interested in him as well.

SEE MORE: Arsenal loanee could struggle to seal exit as Arsenal refuse to budge from £18m valuation

Currently valued at €40 million according to Transfermarkt, James has made 124 appearances for Real Madrid since joining them from Monaco, scoring 37 goals and providing 42 assists.

The Colombian international has fallen out of favor under Zinedine Zidane and a move away from Los Blancos could be useful for him as far as game time is concerned.

James would be a suitable addition to Arsenal’s squad and he’d receive ample first-team opportunities under Mikel Arteta. However, it wouldn’t be easy for the Gunners to sign the 28-year-old if the likes of Napoli and Juventus are interested in him as well.