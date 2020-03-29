According to the Mirror via the Express, Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea are preparing to rival each other for the signing of defender Chris Richards from Bayern Munich.

The Mirror claim that there is uncertainty regarding the 20-year-old’s future at Bayern, as the ace is yet to feature for the German giants’ first-team.

Richards has made 22 appearances for Bayern’s second team in the German Third Division this season, the American joined the Bundesliga side from MLS outfit FC Dallas in the summer of 2018.

The centre-half, who can also play at right-back, the ace is also capped at Under-20s and 23s level for the United States.

The report claims that Richards would be to a move to the Premier League if it would earn him more game time.

It’s added that Bayern have already rejected loan offers from Bundesliga clubs for the 20-year-old, could Chelsea or Arsenal make a suitable enough offer to convince the Bavarians to part with the ace?

Richards looks like a real talent for the future, there’s a reason why Bayern signed him almost two years ago, perhaps the ace just needs a chance to shine in order to take his game to the next level.