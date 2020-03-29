It’s expected that Arsenal will be linked with some good players as we approach the Summer window, but you have to wonder how attractive The Emirates is as a destination.

Mikel Arteta is a rookie manager who hasn’t done anything notable yet, Arsenal aren’t known for paying huge wages and they probably won’t have Champions League football next season either.

The defence clearly needs strengthening, and RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is a player who’s been linked for a while.

He’s young, fast, strong defensively and good on the ball, so it’s easy to see why they would be interested, but they might face a problem as bigger clubs start to circle.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all interested in the £55m rated defender, and they all look like more appealing options for Upamecano.

In theory it might be harder to break into their teams, but they all have ageing defences and desperately need to find someone to build around for the next ten years.

The report also suggests that the Frenchman is willing to hand in a transfer request to force a move, so it seems like he might be on the move this Summer, but it probably won’t be to Arsenal.