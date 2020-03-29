Barcelona legend Xavi names the three players he would sign for his former club

From a distance it’s easy to start naming any players that a club should sign, but you have to think that Xavi has a good idea of what it takes to shine for Barcelona.

The legendary midfielder is now managing in Qatar, but his status at Barcelona and the ongoing need for someone to turn the club around means he will always be linked to his former club.

Quique Setien still has the feeling of a placeholder before someone better comes along, so perhaps Xavi may get a chance to take the reigns at his former club.

The Mirror has reported that Xavi named three players that he would sign for Barcelona, and it’s hard to deny that they would improve the team a lot.

The main one is Neymar – he’s a superstar who has already shown he has the ability to light up the Nou Camp, although Xavi does admit that could be a difficult one to pull off.

He also states the needs for some wingers to rejuvenate the attack, so Jadon Sancho and Serge Gnabry complete the list.

It’s easy to see why they would make a difference, all three players are quick, can go inside or outside their defender and have the ability to create and score, which is more than some of the current side.

Of course Lionel Messi couldn’t be dropped and he still carries this team, but Luis Suarez is constantly injured, so is Ousmane Dembele while Antoine Griezmann just looks lost since his move from Atletico, so something needs to change this Summer.

There’s nothing to suggest Xavi is on the verge of a return just yet, but openly making comments about what you would do if you were in charge is a clear sign that he fancies the job.