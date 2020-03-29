Chelsea have reportedly approached Real Madrid regarding a potential transfer deal for Achraf Hakimi.

The Moroccan international joined Borussia Dortmund on loan from Los Blancos in the summer of 2018 and has done pretty well there. In 65 appearances across all competitions so far, Hakimi has scored ten goals while providing 17 assists.

The Mirror claims that Chelsea made an enquiry about the right-back who is currently valued at €60million, according to Transfermarkt. This report also states Real Madrid said that no decision would be made until the end of the season.

Hakimi has been among the Bundesliga’s finest performers this season, scoring seven goals and providing ten assists in 37 matches across all competitions so far. Given his current form, there’s a good chance of Borussia Dortmund wanting to sign him on a permanent basis following the end of his loan spell in the summer.

Chelsea’s current right-back options include their captain Cesar Azpilicueta, and youngster Reece James, who has the potential to be a good player in his position. Hence, it would be interesting to see if the Blues try to make an attempt to sign Hakimi.

Despite his talent, there doesn’t seem an obvious need for the 21-year-old at Stamford Bridge, though Frank Lampard could benefit from having more options to keep the likes of Azpilicueta and James on their toes.