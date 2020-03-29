Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is reportedly a target for Chelsea, who may have some edge in any potential transfer battle.

The 23-year-old has had an impressive season so far, amassing 22 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions to show that he could be a useful signing for a bigger club.

Dembele has been to linked to Manchester United in a recent report from the Sun, which suggested he could be on the move for around £60million. However, a report from the Daily Mail now states that Chelsea may have the first option on the French striker, potentially putting them in the driving seat in this potential transfer scrap.

Dembele has been a key player for Lyon since joining them from Celtic, netting 42 goals while providing 13 assists in 88 appearances across all competitions so far. Hence, the Ligue 1 side may not be too willing to let go of him and would demand a hefty transfer fee from any suitors.

Chelsea could well need some attacking reinforcement if either of Michy Batshuayi or Olivier Giroud leaves and Dembele would be a suitable option. The Frenchman could provide some stiff competition to Tammy Abraham for a place in Frank Lampard’s playing XI.

United, however, will surely also hope to remain in the hunt for Dembele’s signature as they’re yet to really replace Romelu Lukaku since his exit last summer, leading to an over-reliance on Marcus Rashford, whose injury led to the loan signing of Odion Ighalo.

Despite a strong start from the Nigerian, MUFC could surely aim higher and it would be useful for them to ensure a rival like Chelsea could miss out on a quality signing like Dembele.