Chelsea have reportedly already held talks with the representatives of Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham in an attempt to beat Manchester United and other clubs to his signature.

The 16-year-old midfielder looks one of the biggest talents in the country at the moment after an outstanding breakthrough season in the Championship this term before the season had to be put on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Before the UK entered lockdown, it’s claimed Chelsea held talks with Bellingham’s representatives over beating Man Utd to a potential £30million deal, according to the Daily Mail.

The report claims Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are also among the teenager’s admirers, and it seems pretty clear he could have his pick of a number of Europe’s top clubs if he does decide to move soon.

Chelsea have shown in recent times that they could be a good club for an up-and-coming talent like Bellingham, with manager Frank Lampard handing plenty of opportunities to academy players like Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour this season.

United also have a proud record in that department, and will no doubt hope to see off competition from Chelsea for a player who could be one of the stars of the Premier League for many years to come.

Both these sides were in a battle for the top four before the season had to be postponed, and a signing like this could have a big impact in determining how these clubs progress in the next few years.