Lazio are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea winger Pedro.

The Spaniard hasn’t been a regular under Frank Lampard this season, making only 18 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals against Grimsby Town and Everton while providing three assists.

Lazio were linked to Olivier Giroud lately with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that the Frenchman was on their transfer radar. A recent report from the Italian newspaper claimed that the Biancocelesti are interested in making a summer move for Pedro as well. It has also been stated that the Serie A side were keen on signing the Spaniard a few seasons ago but Chelsea didn’t want to let go of him at that time.

The 32-year-old has made 201 appearances for the Blues since joining them from Barcelona, scoring 43 goals and providing 28 assists. His current contract expires this summer and given the fact that Chelsea will add Hakim Ziyech to their squad, it makes sense that his future might be in doubt as his first-team chances will now surely be more limited.

A move away from Stamford Bridge could be the right move for Pedro in terms of ensuring he can continue to play regular first-team football at this stage in his career. Provided Lazio manage to sign the former Barcelona man, it will be interesting to see how he fits into Simone Inzaghi’s plans.