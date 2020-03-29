Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has spoken out on the clubs interested in signing him during the January transfer window.

The French international was anything but a regular under Frank Lampard prior to the January transfer window, making only seven appearances across all competitions.

However, Giroud stayed at Chelsea and featured in another six matches for them due to Tammy Abraham’s injury. The 33-year-old has so far scored three goals for the Blues this season.

Giroud said that Inter Milan, Spurs and Lazio were all interested in signing him during January and he also spoke with Nerazzurri manager Antonio Conte. As quoted by the Daily Mail, the striker told Telefoot: “Everyone knows that the sporting project of Inter was the most interesting for me. Lazio and Tottenham also looked for me. At one point, it was a question of where I wanted to go to play. I spoke to Conte on the phone.”

Thankfully for Chelsea, Giroud stayed and his performances in Abraham’s absence have been fairly good. However, when the 22-year-old is fully fit, the Frenchman would most likely return on the bench. Hence, Giroud might leave Stamford Bridge and join a club where he could be a regular starter as lack of game time could see him miss out on France’s squad for next summer’s European Championships