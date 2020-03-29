Cristiano Ronaldo forced to buy Juventus teammates a gift after receiving red card

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to buy his teammates an iMac as a gift after receiving a red card last season, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Ronaldo was sent off against Valencia in 2018 for tugging on defender Murillo’s hair in a controversial incident that saw the Portuguese star receive his marching orders.

Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri had a rule that stated that any player that was sent off would have to buy their teammates a gift as a result of making the team continue a man short.

Ronaldo argued about the incident for two months before finally giving in and buying all his Juventus teammates an iMac.

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny revealed all about Ronaldo’s gift in the latest episode of his podcast Prosto w Szczene.

Speaking about the gift from Ronaldo, Szczesny said:

“Yes, we all have an iMac,”

“It took a very long time because he couldn’t process that red card and insisted high and low that he was not doing anything wrong. It took him a while, about two months of arguing, but we all have received an iMac.”

Szczesny also said that he too had to gift his teammates something after missing training because Allegri had the same rule for players who missed training as well.

The Polish goalkeeper bought all his Juventus teammates Beats by Dre headphones after arriving late to training.

Speaking about his gift Szczesny said:

“I thought it was Tuesday, but it turned out to be Wednesday that day. Allegri called me and said everyone was already there.

“When I arrived half an hour late on the training field, everyone said: “oh, we’re getting presents!” I ended up buying headphones for the boys.”

That’s quite an interesting rule by the Italian boss Allegri and perhaps other managers should adopt this, it certainly didn’t stop Allegri from being successful with the Turin outfit.