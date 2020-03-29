(Photo) Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartwarming family snap after good news following mum’s stroke

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a heartwarming picture of himself and his two sisters with their mother Delores Aveiro.

As recently reported by the Daily Mirror, Ronaldo’s mum was hospitalised after suffering a stroke, but it seems she’s in a more stable condition now after returning home.

Ronaldo posted the photo above with the caption: “Feeling very thankful to have my mum home from hospital and recovering. Look after your families and loved ones. #stayhomesavelives”

We’re all relieved to hear some positive news in these challenging times, and we wish Ronaldo and family all the best, whilst hoping to see the Portugal international and indeed everyone else back on the pitch as soon as possible!