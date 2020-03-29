Kaj Sierhuis has said that he wants to play for Liverpool.

The Dutchman had a decent stint with Groningen this season, netting ten goals and providing assists in 20 appearances across all competitions. He joined Reims during the January transfer window and featured in one match for them against Nice during which he sustained an injury.

Sierhuis claimed that he dreams of playing in the Premier League and his favorite club is Liverpool. As quoted by Football Oranje, the 21-year-old told Fox Sports: “The Premier League has been a dream all my life. I love the English football culture, the full stadiums and the experience of a day going to football is the best thing there is. Liverpool has been my favourite club since childhood. It will be a dream to ever earn that.”

Liverpool fans would be pleased to hear what Sierhuis has to say about the club and given that he’s only 21 and at the early stages of his career, he still has a few years to produce consistent performances and attract interest from Liverpool.

The Reds have had a few notable Dutch footballers in the likes of Dirk Kuyt, Georginio Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk and who knows, maybe Sierhuis could also become one if he keeps playing well.