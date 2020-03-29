Everton star winger Theo Walcott has been tipped for a summer move away from Merseyside with the Englishman failing to impress Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti, according to a report in the Sun.

Walcott joined Everton from Arsenal in 2018 but has failed to hit the heights expected of him at Everton.

The veteran English winger Walcott has managed just 10 goals in 76 games for the club and he has just scored one goal in 22 matches this season.

According to the report, Ancelotti is planning on selling the 31-year-old Walcott this summer and is willing to listen to offers for the former England international.

Walcott’s current contract sees him earn £7 million-a-year according to the Sun report and selling him will help free up funds for Ancelotti as the Italian boss plans a massive overhaul at the club, as per the report.

The former England international has only a year remaining on his contract which is set to expire in 2021 and should there be no takers for Walcott this summer, Everton could decide to let him leave on a Bosman free transfer after his contract runs out.