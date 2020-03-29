Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has told the Mirror that Mohamed Salah doesn’t ‘get the credit he deserves’ whilst picking his Premier League Team of the Season.

Johnson admits that Salah is ‘incredibly dangerous’ in front of goal, even though he can be ‘wasteful’ at times. The forward has bagged an impressive 91 goals for the Reds in 144 appearances.

Salah has emerged as one of the world’s best forwards after joining Liverpool from Roma, the lightning-fast attacker has certainly silenced the critics who questioned his ability after he left Chelsea.

Here’s what Johnson had to say on the forward who has picked up the nickname of the ‘Egyptian King’:

“All of Liverpool’s front three could have made my team, but I’ve chosen Salah because I still don’t think he gets the credit he deserves.”

“He’s already scored 91 goals for Liverpool and although he can be wasteful in front of goal sometimes, he’s still incredibly dangerous.”

“He’s scored some really crucial goals as well as some absolute crackers including that fantastic strike against Chelsea last season.”

Johnson’s assessment of Salah is certainly fair and accurate, bagging 91 goals for a top club like Liverpool – who also possess phenomenal attackers like Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane – is no easy feat.

Salah is a two-time winner of the Premier League’s Golden Boot and the African’s 16 goals this season put him in contention to win the honours for the third time in a row, should the season be resumed if and when the Coronavirus pandemic is handled.

The former Roma star has fired Liverpool to a Champions League triumph and has this term helped the Reds sit on the brink of winning their first league title in 30 years.

Is it criminal that Salah’s ability is ever questioned, given his prolific figures?