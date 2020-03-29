Paul Robinson is of the opinion that Liverpool should offer a new contract to star player Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch international has been an integral player for the Reds since joining them from Southampton for a transfer fee reported to be £75million by BBC. Van Dijk has made 113 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists.

Robinson said that Liverpool should offer him a new contract. Speaking to Football Insider, the former England goalkeeper said: “I would give him a five-year deal right now – with the option of a further two. Van Dijk is extremely fit and strong. Look at Ronaldo – the age he is playing onto and the level he is playing at. He is 28, I would have no hesitation giving him a contract until he is 35.

“The impact he has had on the team and the players around him, even if he gets to 35 and is not playing regularly, to have somebody like that around the dressing room… You compare it to Vincent Kompany.

“You look at Manchester City and the impact he had even when he did not play – the difference of having a captain and a leader in the dressing room. I would tie him down for as long as possible.”

Van Dijk has established himself as one of the world’s best defenders thanks to his performances for Liverpool. He has been brilliant at the back for his team this season so far. In 41 matches across all competitions, the 28-year-old has managed to score four goals and provide two assists.

Given his importance to the team, Liverpool should surely offer the Netherlands captain a new contract as soon as possible and one would imagine there’s a fair chance of that happening at some point soon.