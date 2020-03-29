Former Barcelona and Turkey star Rustu Recber hospitalised with Coronavirus

Former Barcelona and Turkey goalkeeper Rustu Recber has been hospitalised due to the Coronavirus as per a report in Goal.

The legendary Turkish goalkeeper who also played for Besiktas and Fenerbahce has taken ill after contracting the Coronavirus and was rushed to the hospital according to an account by his wife.

The 46-year-old holds the record for most international appearances for Turkey, winning a massive 120 caps during a professional career that spanned over two decades.

According to the report, Recber was diagnosed as Coronavirus positive but his wife Isil and his children tested negative for the dreaded virus.

As per his wife’s account, Recber contracted the Coronavirus suddenly in a span of two or three days.

Taking to Instagram to notify people about Recber’s diagnosis, his wife Isil wrote:

“I would have liked to give you better news while being transparent about the truth but I’m sorry to say that my husband is hospitalized with the diagnosis of Covid-19,”

“Everything was normal when he suddenly developed symptoms really fast and we are still in shock. These are critical and difficult times.

“My only request is for people to have conscious and be respectful. My test was negative along with my son and my daughter. He’s in hospital and we are not allowed to see him.

“This is the most difficult part, not being able to be with him. God is great and he’s entrusted to Turkish doctors. These days will pass too. Please do not spare your prayers. #YouAreStrongRR.”

This news comes shortly after the Turkish league was suspended with 26 out of 34 games played on March 18th, a week after other major European leagues decided to postpone fixtures.

We’d like to wish Rustu Recber a speedy recovery during these difficult times for himself and his family.