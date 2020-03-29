Former Chelsea man Mark Bosnich is of the opinion that Kepa will get better with time.

The Spaniard has been a regular for the Blues since joining them from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2018, keeping 31 clean sheets in 87 appearances across all competitions so far.

However, Kepa’s performances have been pretty disappointing this season as he has been struggling to find consistency. Frank Lampard even dropped him for a few games and started with Willy Caballero.

However, Bosnich feels that the Blues should stick with Kepa and has backed him to get better.

As quoted by Goal.com, the former Chelsea goalie said:

“With Kepa, it is a little bit different because of the price tag that surrounds him but it wasn’t Frank Lampard who bought him.”

“It was somebody else. I was impressed with the way he came back but he has been struggling a little bit this season.”

“I just think it was down to his form which in terms of the standard when he first came, it hasn’t been up to scratch this season.”

“Frank was well within his rights to leave him out when he did but I thought he did well when he came back.”

“I rate Kepa, I thought he was a superb shot-stopper with good agility and his kicking was okay for me. I think people make too much of his problems with distribution but the first job is to keep the ball out of the net.”

“Kicking is a bonus. In terms of dominating his box, he is young and slight so it has taken time to get to grips with that.”

“That’s something they need to work on. For me, he has not been a disaster in any sense of the word. He has done okay so far.”

“It is difficult to follow Petr Cech in their most successful era at the club. Then you have Thibaut Courtois, who was exceptional as well. I believe that Kepa has the ability given time to get to that level.”

Kepa’s performances haven’t been very consistent this season but he has had his moments.

The Spaniard did do well in a few matches after he returned to the starting XI and he seems capable of improving his performances. Kepa could continue this steady form when and if the Premier League returns.

With the star just 25 years old, should Chelsea give Kepa the chance to improve?