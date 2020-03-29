Glen Johnson names Chelsea midfielder in his Premier League Team of the Season

Former Chelsea and England defender Glen Johnson has named Blues ace Mason Mount in his Premier League Team of The Season.

Johnson gave his thoughts on his opinion of top-flight’s best eleven players this season so far to the Mirror. The retired full-back was at Chelsea for four years during his career.

Johnson hailed Mount for doing ‘incredibly well’ in his first Premier League season, the ace made waves with Derby County last term and has smoothly settled into top-flight action.

Johnson, who won over 50 caps for England, also added that he’s ‘really impressed’ with Mount and that Chelsea have a ‘serious prospect’ on their hands with the 21-year-old.

Here’s what Johnson had to say on the attacking midfielder:

“Given its Mount’s first season in the Premier League, he’s done incredibly well.

“Playing for a big club like Chelsea at such a young age was never going to be easy, but he’s really impressed me with how he’s gone about things.

“Frank Lampard looks to have a serious prospect on his hands.”

In 41 appearances across all competitions this season, Mount has contributed six goals and five assists. The ace was red-hot during the first couple of months of the campaign.

Mount went through a rough patch around the middle part of the season but he just looked as though he was coming out of that in Chelsea’s win against Everton.

Mount bagged his first goal for the Blues in over a month in that fixture, the ace’s hope of building momentum has been stopped by the fact that most of the major football leagues have been suspended due to Covid-19.

The youngster also won his first cap for England back in September and has been a part of Gareth Southgate’s plans ever since, the ace’s versatility is also a useful thing to call on for both club and country.

Mount has primarily featured as a central attacking midfielder, but he’s also been deployed on the wings and in a traditional central midfield role.