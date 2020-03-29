We’re currently seeing a lot of news stories where player’s contracts are under question and pay cuts may be required, so it’s unusual to see a club tie someone down to a new long term deal.

That could show how much Chelsea believe in youngster Tino Anjorin as The Independent reported that he was close to signing a new long term deal at Stamford Bridge.

They also state that he had more than a year left on his old contract, but Chelsea are particularly keen to tie him down.

The midfielder has played in the Carabao Cup and the Premier League this season for Frank Lampard’s side, so it’s clear that he’s got a big future.

It will be interesting to see what they have planned for him now, as Lampard has shown the willingness to get youngsters into the team, but they will also be able to sign players this Summer after the transfer ban was lifted.

It’s still not clear what will happen with this season and next season in terms of start dates and the amount of games to be played, but it could also play havoc with the loan system.

A loan spell does look like the best thing for him, but if seasons are condensed then Chelsea might be tempted to hold onto him in case players get injured, so it could stunt his development in the long term.

The main thing is getting him signed to a long term deal for now, but it’s worth keeping an eye on him next year to see how he develops.