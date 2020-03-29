Juventus players and Maurizio Sarri agree to take pay cut worth €90m

Juventus’ players and manager Maurizio Sarri have reached an agreement with the club to take a four-month pay cut to help the club during the Coronavirus crisis, according to a report in the Guardian.

The pay cut taken by the players and staff will save the Turin club €90m (£81m) over the four-month period, hopefully this will help the club to stay in a sound financial position as the world continues to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.

This agreement between the players, the staff and the club comes shortly after all European leagues were suspended due to the outbreak of the deadly virus earlier this month.

Turin is an area which has been hit hard by the virus and Juventus players Daniele Rugani, Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi have all tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

In a statement, the club said:

“The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about €90m for the 2019/2020 financial year,”

“The understanding provides for the reduction of the compensation for an amount equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020.”

“Due to the current global health emergency preventing the performance of the sporting activity, Juventus has reached an understanding with the players and the coach of the first team regarding their compensation for the residual portion of the current sport season,”

“The understanding provides for the reduction of the compensation for an amount equal to the monthly wages of March, April, May and June 2020.”

“Should the current season’s matches be rescheduled, the club will negotiate in good faith with the players and the coach conditional increases of compensation according to the actual resumption and finalisation of official competitions.”

“Juventus would like to thank the players and the coach for their commitment at a difficult time for everyone.”

The agreement between Juventus players and the club comes after news of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona both cutting player wages, Spain is another country that has been terribly impacted by the Coronavirus.

It’s great to see that an elite club has agreed to such measures, should all top clubs in Europe and across the world agree to similar pay cuts?