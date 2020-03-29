Liverpool are reportedly optimistic they’re at the front of the queue for the potential transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The Germany international has been hugely impressive in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be a fine fit in Jurgen Klopp’s side in the near future.

According to the Daily Express, it seems to be looking good for Liverpool, who can sign Werner for his £50million buy-out clause fee as long as they trigger it before it expires at the end of April.

Werner’s exciting performances with Leipzig have unsurprisingly seen him linked with other big clubs in recent times, though The Athletic recently suggested Chelsea had cooled their interest due to accepting defeat in the transfer battle.

In a way, it’s surprising LFC are looking in such a strong position to sign Werner, given that they already have one of the best attacks in world football.

It’s hard to see how Werner would necessarily play week in, week out at Anfield when he’d be up against Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino for a place in that front three.

The Express suggest, however, that the 24-year-old is not being signed with the view of replacing anyone, so it could be that Klopp would alter his tactics slightly to fit all four players in.