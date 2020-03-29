Darren Bent is of the opinion that Xherdan Shaqiri could leave Liverpool in the summer and may not stay in the Premier League at all.

The Swiss international has featured in only ten matches for the Reds this season so far, scoring in their 5-2 win over Everton in December.

Bent feels that Shaqiri could leave Liverpool in the summer and not be in the Premier League. Speaking to Football Insider, the former Premier League player-turned-pundit said: “Hmm, where can I see him ending up? I’m not even sure where I can see him ending up.

“Whoever takes him, for some reason I can only see him going abroad now. I can’t see him staying in the English Premier League any more. Who knows, but somewhere decent of course. The one thing we can say about him, he has got ability.”

Shaqiri has made 40 appearances for Liverpool since joining them from Stoke City in 2018, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. The 28-year-old is a good winger but it’s always hard to be a starter in a team whose attack consists of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Shaqiri has been linked to an exit from Liverpool lately with talkSPORT claiming that Sevilla are interested in signing him along with Roma and CSKA Moscow. A move away from Anfield seems best for the 28-year-old if he wants regular playing time. However, the Reds might try to keep Shaqiri because if Salah unavailable for some reason, he would be needed.