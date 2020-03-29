Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to see his club try to beat Chelsea and Tottenham to the transfer of Real Madrid misfit Luka Jovic.

The Serbian forward is enduring a difficult first season at the Bernabeu and his behaviour during the current coronavirus crisis has not done him any favours either.

As reported by the Daily Star, Jovic angered Real Madrid by breaking quarantine rules, and Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are said to be interested in snapping him up.

The 22-year-old looked a top talent during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt, and it could well be that he still has a fine career ahead of him if he can get back on track at the right club.

Arsenal boss Arteta is said to rate Jovic highly and thinks he could be more of a traditional target man than Alexandre Lacazette, according to the Daily Star.

Jovic could also be a useful fit at Chelsea right now due to their shortage of strikers, with Frank Lampard being overly reliant on youngster Tammy Abraham this season, while Olivier Giroud is nearing the end of his contract and Michy Batshuayi has failed to impress.

Tottenham, meanwhile, could surely also benefit if they could bring in Jovic and get him firing again as they lack alternatives to Harry Kane, who has had his injury struggles.