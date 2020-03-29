Tension between Manchester City and Arsenal over potential Champions League ban

There seems to be tension brewing between Manchester City and Arsenal over the ongoing issue of City’s potential Champions League ban.

According to a report from the Daily Mirror, there has been bad blood between the two clubs for years now, and City also now suspect Arsenal of being a driving force behind trying to get them banned from European football.

It remains to be seen what the outcome of all this will be, but the Mirror suggests City may have to wait a little longer for the CAS to judge the appeal of their ban over alleged Financial Fair Play breaches.

The current coronavirus outbreak has led to the football season being put on hold, and the Mirror claim this could also see a delay to a final verdict on City’s potential ban from European football.

As has been previously noted by the Evening Standard, Arsenal could be the big winners if the season is voided and MCFC get banned from the Champions League, as it would free up fifth place as an extra CL spot, which is where the Gunners finished in 2018/19.