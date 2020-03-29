For most of this season it looked like Nemanja Matic wouldn’t be getting anywhere near the first team at Man United, but then he got some luck.

Paul Pogba’s injuries and attitude mean he’s barely featured this season, while a bad injury to Scott McTominay meant that someone was needed.

The Serbian managed to regain the trust of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and he went on to become an important member of the team who started to turn things round before play was suspended.

He turns 32 in August and many United fans may feel he slows play down far too much, but it seems like he’s a good player to have around and United want him to stay for longer.

According to a report from The Sun, United have opened talks with his agent about extending his deal past the end of this season.

It’s slightly unclear what’s happening as the report claims they have the option to extend it by one year, but also that they are in talks so perhaps they are trying to reduce his wage or come to some kind of different financial agreement.

There’s no sign that he has any objection of staying for longer, so it looks like this could be confirmed soon.