Man United star opens up on new role under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United star Juan Mata has revealed a new role for him under Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to a report in the Mirror.

According to the report, United manager Solskjaer has agreed for Mata to be the player who helps the younger players and new players settle in at Old Trafford.

Given that Mata is approaching the final years of his illustrious career, the veteran Spaniard has taken it upon himself to talk to the younger players at United and Solskjaer sees him as the ideal candidate to do so.

Despite being 31-years-old and nearing his 32nd birthday on April 28th, Mata reckons that he still has the energy to play at the highest level for a longer period of time.

Speaking to a United podcast as cited in the Mirror, Mata said:

“I feel young, honestly, in my body and in my mind, but obviously I’ve been playing in the club, and in English football and professionally for 12-13 years now.”

“So that gives me the experience to – especially in difficult situations – behave in a certain way or give advice to the youngsters or something like that, and I think he (Solskjaer) values that also.”

“Me, as a player, what I can give on the pitch, but also that I will try my best off the pitch for the new players that come, like now Bruno [Fernandes] and Odion [Ighalo], for the youngsters that come through the Academy like Brandon [Williams], Chongy [Tahith Chong], Angel [Gomes] and Jimmy [Garner].”

Mata is one of the Old Trafford outfit’s longest-serving players, the attacking midfielder joined from Chelsea in January 2014.

Mata has always come across as a model professional, so it’s really not surprising to see that the ace has embraced a mentorship role of sorts at United these days.

The Spain international carries himself exceptionally well, he’s a real credit to himself and his family.

