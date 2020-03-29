Manchester United have reportedly been offered the potential transfer of former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Wales international has struggled to make an impact in his first season at Juventus and it seems he’s been offered to Man Utd after his club contacted the Red Devils for further talks regarding Paul Pogba, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.

It remains to be seen if United would definitely accept such a proposal, but it could be tempting to try to bring Ramsey back to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old had a fine career at the Emirates Stadium, showing himself to be one of the finest midfielders in the country at times, though injuries often disrupted his progress.

Still, with Pogba not really living up to expectations in his time at Old Trafford, it could be a good move to bring in someone who’s proven he can deliver the goods at the highest level of English football.

Ramsey would surely also welcome the chance to come back to the Premier League after seemingly struggling to settle in his time in Italy so far.