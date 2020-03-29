Ilkay Gundogan has said that he would be OK with Liverpool being awarded the Premier League title.

Football in England has been suspended until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic which has seen thousands of people lose their lives.

Liverpool have a massive 25-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table and are only two wins away from clinching the title.

Gundogan said that he would be okay with the Reds being simply given the title. As quoted by Goal.com, the Germany international told ZDF:

“It would be okay for me [If Liverpool are handed the title], you have to be sporting.”

This season, no one deserves the Premier League title more than Liverpool. They have been absolutely sensational, securing 82 points out of a maximum 87.

However, if the matches don’t resume, simply awarding them the trophy when they haven’t been confirmed the champions mathematically may not seem the best decision.

Whilst Liverpool’s troubles would be solved with this plan, if the season were to end right now, would it be fair for other teams – particularly those in the relegation zone, to go down, when they have the chance to escape?

Fans will be hoping that it won’t be long before the Premier League make a decision regarding the fate of the remaining matches.