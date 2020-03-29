Photos: Concern for Jack Grealish as allegations of drink driving and crashing into cars emerge

The case with Jack Grealish is an interesting one – he’s clearly talented but it looked like his attitude might get in the way earlier in his career.

Then he buckled down and became a key member for the Aston Villa side that returned to the Premier League, so these allegations will be deeply concerning for Villa fans, but it’s hard to tell how accurate they are.

For context, these images have emerged claiming he was drink driving and collided with some crashed cars:

Jack grealish driving round off his nut smashing up cars ??? #BCFC pic.twitter.com/I6SK7ZGSAM — dale kro walcott (@Dwalcottkro) March 29, 2020

The other person allegedly in the picture is Tony Capaldi, but it’s hard to tell what the connection between those two could be. It’s also worth pointing out that the picture of Grealish appears to be in daylight so it must’ve been very early in the morning.

The Sun have reported on this and claim that angry residents confronted Grealish after his car collided with some stationery vehicles, while also confirming that the police said there was an incident but the don’t specifically name Grealish.

There are also a few claims appearing which do suggest this isn’t true:

My 2pence on the grealish thing. Shows him clear as day standing next to somebody. Picture quiet obvious been taken. But the story says he was on the piss ans ran off and collect. Must of been a very fast picture #avfc — phil (@philg1987) March 29, 2020

Before people start making up shit, Grealish has a Bentley and is clearly not linked to Tony Capaldi. #avfc — The Religion – AVFC ? (@AVFC_Religion) March 29, 2020

There’s also nothing official from the club to even acknowledge this so it has to go down as a rumour or allegation at this point, but it certainly is worrying, especially when he’s been consistently linked with a huge move to Man United this Summer.