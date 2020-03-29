Premier League happy with VAR in its debut season but identify room for improvement

The Premier League are happy with how VAR has been functioning in its debut season in England as compared to the likes of leagues such as the Serie A, La Liga and the MLS, according to a report in the Sun.

VAR was used in the Serie A from 2016/17 and La Liga from 2018/19 while the Premier League just began to use the technology this season in 2019/20.

However, according to the report, the Premier League are happy with how it has been functioning in England.

As per the report, the Premier League has seen lesser errors from referees during the course of the season as a result of VAR.

But there are also talks of finding a system where fans could be allowed to listen to talks between the referee and the VAR officials reviewing the decision at Stockley Park.

Speaking about VAR, a Premier League source told the Sun:

“With anything new in any business, whether it’s football or in the private sector outside of football, if you bring in something new technology-wise into your business, it is going to take a while to actually bed in and get right.”

“There are going to be errors and mistakes along the way in that first trial area and that’s what we’re getting.”

“If you look at where we are compared to Italy, Spain and the MLS and where they were in their first season, we are massively ahead of them. Our referees have made less errors or perceived errors than over there. We are well ahead of the game.

“Definitely, it is working. All the referees, they buy into it, they see it day-in, day-out and know exactly what it does and doesn’t do.”

“It won’t be perfect. They never said there would be 100 per cent accuracy – it would just decrease the number of errors which is what it has done, it has proven that.”

“Everybody wants it to work but people slamming it is doing it no good at all. Rather than slamming it, let’s try and move it forward.”

“There are still areas for improvement but as a group they really like it and want the media to get on board and stop slamming it.”

“I’ve heard some people say let’s scrap VAR totally – you do that and you’re back to where we were before.”

Despite criticism from various places regarding the use of VAR, it seems like the technology is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

