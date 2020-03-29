Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent is of the opinion that Japhet Tanganga could sign a new contract with Spurs.

The 20-year-old has made 11 appearances for the club’s senior team so far and his performances have been pretty good.

SEE MORE: Manager blocked Tottenham board from clinching ambitious transfer deal

Tanganga’s current contract runs out in the summer and he is yet to sign a new one. However, Bent feels that he could pen a new deal with Spurs. Speaking to Football Insider, the former England international said: “Spurs are quite good at it, when it comes to tying people down to long-term contracts, they’ve always been very, very good at it and quite shrewd.

“When they get young players coming through or they sign a youngster from another club, it’s always the six-year contract, so it’s always the five plus one. I think the one might even be in their favour. I’d have signed the same deal when I went there, it was five years plus the one.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Tanganga was to sign that type of deal. For me it’s a great deal if they can tie him down, he’s a very, very exciting prospect and he’s not let them down.”

Tanganga has impressed in the few matches he has played for Spurs and he seems someone who could become a key player for Spurs. Hence, him signing a new contract would surely be beneficial for the north London outfit.

The 20-year-old is a centre-back who is also capable of playing as a left-back and he could receive more first-team opportunities under Jose Mourinho next season. Tottenham recently managed to tie Toby Alderweireld down to a new contract and will be hoping they can now do the same with Tanganga in the near future.