Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Erling Haaland over Liverpool winger Sadio Mane.

The Norwegian international has been arguably the find of the season, netting 40 goals in just 33 appearances across all competitions so far. Following his exploits with Red Bull Salzburg, Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund and has had a terrific start for them, netting 12 goals in 11 matches so far.

Reports in Spain (via Goal.com) claimed that the 19-year-old was eager to join Real Madrid and now, the Express state that he is Los Blancos’ top summer transfer target over Mane. It has also been suggested that Dortmund rate Haaland at £50million.

Liverpool would be a bit relieved from this report as Mane is a player they would surely love to keep for many more years to come after his world class performances at Anfield.

Haaland has been in outstanding form this season and there’s every chance of bigger clubs trying to sign him. The Norwegian striker seems a cheaper option than Mane and his addition would bolster Real Madrid’s attack.

If Los Blancos manage to sign the youngster, there is a good chance of him providing some tough competition to Karim Benzema for a place in the starting XI.