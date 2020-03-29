Chelsea are reportedly hopeful that Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho can be persuaded to choose a transfer to Stamford Bridge over Manchester United.

The England international has shown himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in world football in recent times after enjoying a remarkable rise since his move to German football at a young age.

Sancho’s future has unsurprisingly been the subject of much speculation recently, and the latest from the Daily Mail is that Chelsea still hold out some hope that they could lure him to west London despite Man Utd also pursuing him and perhaps being able to offer him more money.

The report explains that Chelsea think Sancho being a boyhood Blues fan could swing things in their favour, and fans of the club will hope this proves accurate.

CFC could really do with a signing like Sancho to set them up for the next few years, with the 20-year-old looking an ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard.

United will hope they can remain strong contenders for the youngster as well, however, as they also need to bolster their attacking options after the failure of January 2018’s big signing Alexis Sanchez.

Both these teams have been among the main contenders for a top four spot this season, and a signing like Sancho could make all the difference to these sides’ progress in the next few seasons.

Still, Chelsea were not mentioned as being among the most likely next destinations for Sancho in a recent tweet from Jan Age Fjortoft, who stated he’d have an asking price of €130million…