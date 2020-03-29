Serie A players braced for season to be cancelled ahead of conference call tomorrow

Although there are still widespread hopes that the football season will be played to a finish, we have to start facing the reality that it may not be possible.

Italy is one of the countries that’s been hit the hardest, so it’s completely understandable that Serie A may have to stay suspended for a long time.

It even looks like we may need to expect the season to be cancelled completely following a report from Football Italia.

They say that there’s a conference call tomorrow to discuss things, and the Player’s Chief Damiano Tomamasi has warned that there’s a real possibility that the season would end here.

It sounds like the main topic of that call is what the league should do about wages for now, but it’s suggested that they will discuss an extended lock down and even canceling the season for now.

It’s not clear what would happen with the title and relegation from Serie A if that happened, but you can imagine leagues around the world will be watching on with interest.