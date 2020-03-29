Tennis legend hopes Jurgen Klopp will make this massive career move before retiring

German tennis legend Boris Becker has tipped Jurgen Klopp to finish his career as manager of the German national team, according to a report in the Mirror.

Becker retired as one of the greats of tennis and is a huge football fan, the 52-year-old supports German heavyweights Bayern Munich.

He has now tipped the Liverpool manager to return to manage the German national side one day.

However, Becker reckons Klopp is still too young to contemplate managing in international football and says that he has unfinished business at Liverpool.

Speaking in an interview as quoted in the Mirror, the tennis legend Becker said:

“I would like ­Jurgen to come home to manage Germany one day – and I’m not the only one.”

“I think he would be a great coach for our ­country because he is someone who really gets his ideas across to his players and who makes them buy in to what he’s attempting to do.”

“Every German football fan is impressed with the job Klopp is doing at Liverpool.”

While tipping Klopp for success with the national side and urging him to one day ‘come home’, Becker said:

“To see a German coach win the ­Champions League with one of England’s most famous clubs and now get so close to winning the Premier League as well is ­fantastic.

“Klopp has made one of the world’s ­biggest clubs great again and I really hope that it’s his destiny to manage ­Germany.

“But maybe that is a long time in the ­future. Jurgen is still quite young and I think he has the hunger to win many more ­trophies with Liverpool before going into international football.

“Hopefully, when he has achieved all he wants in club football, that will be the time he comes home.” Becker added.

Liverpool were running away with the Premier League title before the top-flight was suspended due to the Coronavirus. The Reds are 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Becker’s comments seem to hint that Klopp will only consider managing the German national team once he has achieved everything he wants to at club level.

There’s no doubt that many Germans would like to see the Liverpool boss in charge of Die Mannschaft, but only time will tell if that happens.