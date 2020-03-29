UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin’s latest claims about the 2019/20 season will no doubt be a worry for Liverpool fans.

Football in most of Europe has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed a number of lives so far.

SEE MORE: Liverpool are prepared to listen to La Liga interest in £28m rated bit-part ace

Ceferin said that provided the matches don’t resume in the upcoming months, the season may have to be cancelled.

The Slovenian told Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as translated by Sky Sports: “Nobody knows when the pandemic will end. We have a plan A, B or C: to restart in mid-May, in June or at the end of June.

“If then we wouldn’t be able to do any of these, the season would probably be lost. There is also the possibility of ending this season at the start of the next, which would then be postponed, starting a little later.

“We’re in touch with the leagues, the clubs, there is a working group and we’ll see what solution is best for all. We have to wait, like any other sector.”

With Ceferin stating that there are chances for the season to be lost, at least Liverpool fans have a lot of reason to be worried about as they may have to wait another year to see the team lift their first league title in 30 years. However, with the UEFA chief also saying that a restart at the beginning of next season is possible, there may still be hope for 2019/20 to finish.

Given the current scenario, it doesn’t seem that the Premier League or any European top flight will start before June. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what decision UEFA takes regarding the fate of 2019/20.

Liverpool were 25 points clear at the top of the table before football ground to a halt, and it would be the most bizarre and cruel way for the club to miss out if all their good work were written off when they needed just two more wins to be confirmed as champions for the first time since 1990.