Manchester United could reportedly be prepared to cash in on Paul Pogba in the next transfer window in order to help fund a move for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

The Red Devils will no doubt feel they could do with an upgrade on Pogba after his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far, and Valverde looks an ideal option after showing himself to be an outstanding prospect at the Bernabeu.

The 21-year-old could be just what Man Utd need in the middle of the park, though Don Balon also claim Chelsea are looking set to be rivals for his signature.

This makes sense as the Blues may well feel they could do with some young blood in that area of the pitch, with Valverde an ideal long-term replacement for players like N’Golo Kante and Ross Barkley.

Still, Don Balon suggest United may have the upper hand in terms of being able to afford the Uruguay international thanks to being able to sell Pogba to Juventus for around €150million.

It is not entirely clear how much Valverde would cost, but MUFC will no doubt feel a bit more confident about being able to give Real a tempting offer if they can raise that much from Pogba’s sale.

That said, Chelsea may have money saved up after being banned from signing players last summer, meaning they could not reinvest the money from selling Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.