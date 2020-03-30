Arsenal transfer news: Triple swoop eyed, Arteta priority and £18m price-tag for misfit

Arsenal could reportedly be set for a busy transfer window ahead of next season as Mikel Arteta is being linked with making a number of signings.

The Gunners have enjoyed an upturn in form in 2020, their exit from the Europa League aside, as they remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification through the league and will hope to land the FA Cup.

However, it remains to be seen when, or if, the season can be completed due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the schedule now expected to be pushed back into the summer after EURO 2020 was postponed for a year.

Arteta will get his first real opportunity to stamp his mark on the squad ahead of next season, and speculation suggests that he could be busy.

As per the Daily Star, Layvin Kurzama, Ryan Fraser and Willian could all be targeted as the trio are set to become free agents this summer, and so it remains to be seen if personal terms can be agreed to prise them away from their current clubs.

Meanwhile, the Metro note that Arteta is particularly keen on signing a defensive midfielder, which in turn could give Mesut Ozil more freedom in the final third to really kick on and be a creative force for Arsenal.

That could be a priority this summer as suggested by the report, although with the likes of Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi in the squad already coupled with loanee Mohamed Elneny set to come back, it remains to be seen if there will need to be exits first in order to make space in the squad.

However, there could be an exit in the form of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is currently on loan at Roma.

One major factor which could scupper a permanent move to the Italian capital though is his price-tag, as the Sun report that Arsenal want £18m for the misfit. Although Mkhitaryan has impressed this season despite suffering injuries, that is a lot of money for the 31-year-old, and so time will tell if it prices Roma out of a move.