Writing for the Shropshire Star, Wolves legend Steve Bull believes that there is no ‘reason’ why Raul Jimenez would want to ‘leave’ the Midlands outfit, despite interest from some of the world’s biggest clubs.

As per the Shropshire Star, Jimenez – who is contracted until 2023, recently revealed his desire to stay with the Wanderers in an online Q&A, Wolves supporters will have loved to see this admission from their talisman.

Despite Jimenez’s statement, speculation still runs rife, with the Mirror claiming that Man United, Arsenal and Real Madrid are all monitoring the Mexican star.

Jimenez’s performances this season have been impressive enough to earn him a place in WhoScored’s Premier League Team of the Season so far.

Jimenez has been sensational since joining Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side parted with £30m, as per BBC Sport, in order to sign the star permanently last year.

Here’s what Bull had to say about Jimenez:

“The 28-year-old has always seemed happy at Molineux – you have only got to look at the performances he has put in and the goals he has scored – but it is nice for him to come out and say it outright.”

“After all, I cannot see any reason why he would want to leave.”

“What has really struck me, too, is when he has not been at his best but still managed to find the net. Jimenez can score goals for fun as he has the talent, the work-rate and – most importantly – the supply.”

“It is not as if he has running his socks off, doing a lot of work for the team, and getting nothing in return. He gets chances in every single game he plays, so no wonder he is happy being here.”

“Real Madrid, of course, have been linked with Jimenez in the Spanish press.”

“And even though he has come out and outlined his commitment to Wolves, such speculation is likely to continue over the next few months.”

“It shows how far we have come when our players are being associated with such teams. The ultimate question, though, is whether Jimenez can fulfil his ambitions – winning silverware – at Wolves?”

“For me at least, the answer to that is an emphatic yes.”

Jimenez, who will turn 29 in May, has bagged 26 goals and registered 13 assists in 67 Premier League appearances, this return is nothing short of superb.

This season Jimenez has contributed 22 goals and 10 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions, the forward recently helped fire Wolves into the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Mexican is certainly one of the top-flight’s best strikers and it’s not surprising Jimenez’s name linked with some massive clubs, the striker deserves all the praise for some fine performances.