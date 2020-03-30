Boost for Chelsea in pursuit of World Cup winner as Lampard eyes key replacement

Chelsea have reportedly been handed a boost as there is uncertainty over Manuel Neuer signing a new contract extension with Bayern Munich.

Much has been made of the goalkeeping situation at Stamford Bridge this season, as Kepa Arrizabalaga lost his starting place earlier this year.

However, the Spaniard did return and impressed for Chelsea, but speculation suggests that the search for a replacement could be ongoing.

As reported by The Sun, Neuer is said to have rejected a contract offer from Bayern which would run until 2023, as he is holding out for a five-year deal.

Further, it’s noted that the reigning Bundesliga champions are set to bring in Alexander Nubel this summer, and so it appears as though Neuer is looking for assurances over his long-term future with the Bavarian giants by penning a lengthy contract.

Time will tell if he gets what he wants or not, but the 33-year-old’s current deal runs until 2021 and so as he moves closer to the final 12 months of that agreement, it could raise the question as to whether Bayern will look to offload him if they can’t agree on new terms.

That in turn is where Chelsea come into the equation, as the report above from the Sun specifically notes that Neuer has been linked with a move to west London to replace Kepa, and so if he doesn’t sign a new deal, that could open up the possibility of a switch to the Premier League for the stalwart.