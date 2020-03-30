“United can have him” – These Chelsea fans react to major Jadon Sancho transfer news

Borussia Dortmund’s young star winger Jadon Sancho is in demand across Europe with top teams looking to sign the attacker.

A report from the Irish Independent has claimed, however, that Manchester United currently look to be Sancho’s preferred destination over Chelsea, despite him being a boyhood Blues fan.

Another report in Football London claims Dortmund have set an asking price of €130m (£116.5m) for the English winger.

According to the report, Sancho could ask for huge £400,000-a-week wages alongside his high transfer fee.

United might not have too much trouble paying that, but they tend to splash the cash on big-name signings more than most, and also urgently need a world class signing in attack like the England international, who could set them up for years to come and give them a much-needed upgrade on flops like Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard.

Despite Sancho’s reported love for Chelsea, and the fact that he’d surely be an excellent long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, it seems many CFC fans are now unconvinced he’d be worth the big investment as he seems to have such a strong preference for Man Utd anyway…

Yeah United can have him for that amount of money. Screw that. https://t.co/gzVd2EQAip — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) March 30, 2020

No doubt that Sancho is a top top player and I would have loved him at #Chelsea, but splashing over £130million & £400k on one player is just crazy. Rather bring back Boga and spend on a proper striker. #CFC — Chelsea TV (@TheChelseaTV) March 30, 2020

Lool on top of the 130m fee, Sancho wants 400K A WEEK. Hard pass from me. I’m defo off the Sancho train. Bring me Sane, Dembouz, Chuk or Ikone — ? (@__adx__) March 30, 2020

I'd rather have Ferran Torres/Felix/Leroy Sane/Chiesa & Lautaro Martinez/Jovic instead of Jadon Sancho. 130m transfer fee plus 400k weekly wage for a 20 year old is ridiculously crazy.That's more than what Hazard used to get here! Coutinho & Buendia can be in the shortlist too. — Aniruddh (@Pulicheek) March 30, 2020

definitely don’t want Sancho if he wants £400k a week lmao. That’s absolutely absurd and would ruin our wage structure completely, and he’s not even as good as our current first choice wingers — George (@georgeowxn) March 30, 2020

There's risk and then there's reckless. Sancho's been reported to agree £400K per week contract with Man U. Even Hazard who'll go down as one of our finest players of all time did not earn that level of money. Sancho's transfer money – Risk

Sancho's wages – Reckless — Miz (@Miz9Rahman) March 30, 2020

The 20-year-old Sancho has been in fine form for Dortmund scoring 17 goals and racking up 17 assists in all competitions this season.

What do you think of Sancho’s transfer fee and wage demands?