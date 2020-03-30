Menu

“United can have him” – These Chelsea fans react to major Jadon Sancho transfer news

Borussia Dortmund’s young star winger Jadon Sancho is in demand across Europe with top teams looking to sign the attacker.

A report from the Irish Independent has claimed, however, that Manchester United currently look to be Sancho’s preferred destination over Chelsea, despite him being a boyhood Blues fan.

Another report in Football London claims Dortmund have set an asking price of €130m (£116.5m) for the English winger.

According to the report, Sancho could ask for huge £400,000-a-week wages alongside his high transfer fee.

United might not have too much trouble paying that, but they tend to splash the cash on big-name signings more than most, and also urgently need a world class signing in attack like the England international, who could set them up for years to come and give them a much-needed upgrade on flops like Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard.

Despite Sancho’s reported love for Chelsea, and the fact that he’d surely be an excellent long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, it seems many CFC fans are now unconvinced he’d be worth the big investment as he seems to have such a strong preference for Man Utd anyway…

The 20-year-old Sancho has been in fine form for Dortmund scoring 17 goals and racking up 17 assists in all competitions this season.

What do you think of Sancho’s transfer fee and wage demands?

