Dani Ceballos would rather join this team over Arsenal if he leaves Real Madrid

According to the Express via Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Dani Ceballos is prepared to leave Real Madrid in the next transfer window, but the ace would prefer a move to Real Betis over Arsenal.

Ceballos joined the Gunners on a season-long loan last summer, the Spaniard has made 24 appearances across all competitions for the north London outfit this season.

With Arsenal holding no permanent option to sign the 23-year-old, the Mirror claim that Los Blancos would demand a fee of £36m for the midfielder’s services.

Estadio Deportivo claim that Ceballos’ would prefer to move to former club Real Betis if he was to leave Zinedine Zidane’s side again this summer.

It’s isn’t specified whether the ace would leave on loan again or on a permanent basis.

The report adds that Ceballos is targeting a space in Spain’s squad for next summer’s delayed Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics.

With next season being absolutely crucial to the versatile midfielder’s plans, Estadio Deportivo add that Ceballos would rather return to Real Betis than Arsenal if he leaves Los Blancos.

Ceballos rose to stardom after breaking out of Betis’ youth ranks a few years ago, the ace’s impressive form for the La Liga outfit earned him a move to Real Madrid.

The Spaniard has really shone since winning back his place in Arsenal’s starting eleven under Mikel Arteta. Ceballos didn’t feature much in the late stages of Unai Emery’s reign.

The Spain international didn’t feature at all for the Gunners after an appearance on November 6 until January 27 due to injury troubles and falling out of the first-team picture.

The ace has just started to show his talents but his good run of form has been stopped in its tracks after the Premier League followed some of Europe’s other top divisions in suspending football due to Covid-19.