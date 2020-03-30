Man Utd have received positive news on the injury front as Marcus Rashford is ready to step up his recovery from his back injury.

The 22-year-old was enjoying an impressive campaign before he sustained the setback in mid-January, bagging 19 goals and five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

However, he failed to appear after that blow while football is currently on hold during the coronavirus crisis which has led to games being suspended.

As per an official club statement though, the Red Devils have confirmed Rashford will now take the next step in his recovery in a key checkpoint on his road to returning to action, and that there were ‘encouraging signs’ from his latest scans.

While the Premier League has suspended games until April 30 at the earliest, that gives Rashford additional time to continue his recovery and potentially be in contention when games resume.

Naturally though, that all depends on the virus outbreak and if the UK is still enforcing lockdown measures to try and contain the situation as saving lives and maintaining public safety are ultimately the priority for all concerned.

Should they deem it necessary to extend that period, it’s highly unlikely that the Premier League will resume any time soon as the players are currently not working at their respective training grounds.

Nevertheless, after UEFA postponed EURO 2020 until next year, which in turn frees up the summer schedule, the domestic leagues could yet be concluded and so with Rashford moving closer to recovering from his injury setback, he could provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a key boost by being available for selection.