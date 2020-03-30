Darren Bent has been discussing Harry Kane’s future, stating that Manchester United could end up looking like a very appealing move to the player.

The Tottenham forward has recently hinted towards leaving the club, stating he won’t stay around if they are not progressing. As quoted by Sky Sports News, the Englishman recently opened up to Jamie Redknapp: “I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I’m not someone to just stay there for the sake of it.”

Such comments has fuelled speculation linking Kane away from Spurs, with Bent identifying United as a potential destination for the striker. Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Tottenham forward stated that he thinks the player will end up leaving, questioning where the club are heading under Jose Mourinho.

United fans will surely also be encouraged by Bent’s suggestion that he can’t really see Kane moving to any other major Premier League club, as he stated he saw Old Trafford or a move abroad as the most likely outcome for him.

“Kane won’t be the first high profile striker [to leave Spurs].” ? “For his own ambition as well, where are Spurs going?” ???? “Ultimately, I think Harry Kane will end up leaving.” ?@DarrenBent tells @Laura_Woodsy he can’t see Kane sticking around at #THFC too much longer. pic.twitter.com/MCnpQ7kmLU — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 30, 2020

Kane’s reference as to whether Tottenham are ‘going in the right direction’ was picked up by Bent, who was uncertain as to what progression looks like for Spurs. He cited that the club won’t win the Premier League and might not even make the Champions League next season, stating that Kane will only give it another year.

Speaking about the striker’s next destination, Bent believes he would go abroad, but that Man United could also be an appeal. The former England forward hinted that the potential signings of Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish would boost the Red Devils’ chances, whilst also offering a strike partnership alongside Marcus Rashford.

The Evening Standard have been among the sources to link Kane with Man Utd, though Bent does also question if the club could afford him alongside the other aforementioned targets like Sancho and Grealish.