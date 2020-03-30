Journalist Henry Winter has offered what sounds like an ideal solution to ensure the Premier League season can be finished safely without impacting next season too much.

Liverpool fans will be particularly keen to hear about plans to avoid declaring the 2019/20 campaign null and void when their side sits 25 points clear at the top of the table, needing just two wins to be confirmed as champions.

Assuming a return by June or July does end up being a tad ambitious, Winter suggests that attempting to finish by October might be more realistic.

Speaking on Radio 4, the Times writer then suggested a “truncated” version of next season, in which the cup competitions are scrapped and we have two league matches every week.

Winter adds that the transfer window could be kept as it is, though we imagine there would be some complications with that as well.

Many fans will also no doubt be disappointed if we have to go through a season without the FA Cup or League Cup, but it also seems a sacrifice worth making in order to get the biggest competition going again.

Either way, let’s hope we can see football back on our televisions in any form as soon as possible!