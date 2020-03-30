Danny Murphy has told talkSPORT that he believes Jack Grealish’s latest incident could have a negative impact on interest from other clubs.

As noted by the Daily Star, Man Utd have been heavily paired with swooping for the 24-year-old this summer, with the Red Devils said to be willing to pay up to £70m to prise him away from Aston Villa.

However, Grealish made the headlines for the wrong reasons on Sunday as he was pictured after crashing his car in the early hours despite there being a lockdown in place in England due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Villa captain has since posted an apology video on social media as he admits he is ‘deeply embarrassed’ by his actions, but Murphy has suggested that it could have a knock-on effect now.

As seen in the video below, the pundit hints that potential employers, such as Man Utd given the transfer talk albeit they are not directly named, could look at the situation negatively and have doubts about a possible swoop.

It’s the same for England boss Gareth Southgate, he added, as he notes that given the quality and talent available to him in that department and competition for places, Grealish’s off-the-pitch antics could be the key factor in why he might miss out to someone else.

Time will tell if he faces disciplinary action, and further, if it impacts his future amid ongoing transfer speculation.