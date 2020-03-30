Jose Mourinho reveals dream XI of previously coached players: Eight ex-Chelsea stars get nod

Jose Mourinho has coached some of the biggest clubs and best players during his illustrious managerial career, and he has now named his ideal XI of past stars.

From his success at Porto via Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid, back to Stamford Bridge and following stints at Manchester United and Tottenham, the Portuguese tactician has won everywhere he has been thus far.

SEE MORE: Opinion: Reflecting on Jose Mourinho’s Man United signings show how far he set the club back

That in turn has cemented his place in the conversation of the best coaches of all time, and it remains to be seen if he can add to his trophy collection during his time with Spurs, and perhaps beyond that if he continues to coach.

However, as noted by the Metro, he has named his ideal XI of players that he has previously coached, and he has gone for a heavy contingent of former Chelsea stars.

Mourinho’s dream XI: Cech; Zanetti, Terry, Carvalho, Gallas; Makelele, Lampard, Ozil, Hazard; Drogba, Ronaldo

Clearly, those who were integral to their success together during his first stint with Chelsea made a huge impression on him, while Inter legend Javier Zanetti gets the nod along with former Real Madrid stars Mesut Ozil and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Given the quality and influence that these players had for him, it’s no surprise to see them all make the cut, although perhaps some will pick up on the fact that he hasn’t chosen any players from his time at Manchester United.

He had a lot of high-quality individuals at his disposal at Old Trafford, including the likes of Paul Pogba and even Zlatan Ibrahimovic who had more than one spell with him, but unfortunately for them, they haven’t quite made the grade and given the competition, it’s perhaps understandable.