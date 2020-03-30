Journalist claims Arsenal are ‘working’ on a signing to address key issue for next season

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano will surely excite Arsenal fans with one of his latest tweets, Romano claims that Arsenal are ‘working’ on signing a centre-back for next season.

This will surely be welcome news for some Arsenal fans, considering the north London outfit’s defensive troubles over the past couple of years.

Mikel Arteta has managed to steady the side’s backline since being appointed as manager but the Gunners still look unconvincing and shaky at the back at times – especially at centre-back.

The likes of David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi have proven to be far too error-prone for a side that are hoping to challenge for a Champions League spot.

Arsenal supporters will now be racking their brains to figure out who the club will see as prime targets to solve this key issue.

working on a CB for next season — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2020

Arsenal’s current options at centre-back are: Sokratis, David Luiz, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi and loanee Pablo Mari.

Sokratis and Luiz are 31 and 32 respectively, the defenders are approaching the final years of their illustrious careers and the Gunners should be injecting the defensive line with some fresh blood in the near future.

Chambers (25) and Holding (24) could well develop into bonafide starters for the Gunners in the future, but the pair seem a little inexperienced for this task right now.

The Gunners have lacked a commanding presence at the heart of defence for years now, this is a serious issue that the club should be working to address as a priority ahead of next season.