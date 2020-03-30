One of Jude Bellingham’s former youth coaches has talked up the prospect of the Birmingham City wonderkid sealing a big transfer to the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

The 16-year-old has shone in the Championship this season, showing himself to be one of the finest prospects in the country, with talk of interest from abroad as well as from the Premier League.

As recently reported by the Mail, Chelsea have joined Man Utd in the running for Bellingham’s signature, while Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also thought to be among his suitors.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Bellingham’s former coach Sam Manoochehri can see the young midfielder fitting in well at United or Chelsea, whilst also seeing how he could do well to replicate what Jadon Sancho has done at Dortmund.

He also stressed, however, that if Bellingham isn’t going to play regularly wherever he goes next, then he could also do well to remain at St Andrew’s.

“Man United, it might be a nice fit for Jude, with a rejuvenated team, talk of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish going over there,” Manoochehri told the Mirror.

“But Dortmund would also suit, the recent profile of players that have come through that system, the likes of Jadon Sancho. Jude would fit that mould too.

“And look at what’s going on at Chelsea now. A lot of good young players in that team. Billy Gilmour the most recent one to impress, he is now shining on the big stage.

“However Jude has got to make sure that his next move, is to a club where he plays. If not, I don’t think there is any problem with him staying at Birmingham.”

United and Chelsea have both done well to hand youngsters playing time this season, with managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard making it a key part of their strategy at their respective clubs.

Both these teams have also been the main two challenging for fourth place and winning the race for a signing like this could have a big long-term effect on how both clubs can progress beyond this season.