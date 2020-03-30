Liverpool stance on Philippe Coutinho revealed amid transfer speculation

Philippe Coutinho’s future at Barcelona is anything but certain, but what is clearer is Liverpool’s touted position on a reunion.

The 27-year-old joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan deal last summer from Barcelona, while the reigning Bundesliga champions have an option to buy him outright included in the agreement.

However, after an indifferent campaign before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, there are doubts over whether or not the Bavarian giants will make it a permanent move.

That in turn would see Coutinho head back to Barcelona, but having struggled there following his big-money move from Liverpool, he has been the subject of endless transfer speculation in recent weeks with the Liverpool Echo noting that he has even been linked with a return to Merseyside.

However, as per the Mirror, Liverpool are said to have made it definitively clear that they have no interest in re-signing Coutinho, with the report noting that his age and lack of long-term value moving forward would put them off making a significant investment to sign him for a second time.

That could ultimately open the door for their Premier League rivals to swoop instead with a number of them said to be interested in the report above, but time will tell if that’s the case or not as Coutinho’s struggles over the past 18 months have seemingly raised doubts over the sense in signing him at this stage.

There may well be regret on Coutinho’s side in making the move to Barcelona, but as far as Liverpool are concerned, they’ve gone from strength to strength without him and as they continue to compete for major trophies, it seemingly makes no sense to bring their former star back to Anfield to potentially disrupt that balance.